Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins gold at World Indoor Championships.
This item is part of our running news digest
March 19, 2022 3:43 pm
It reportedly took her three days to get to Belgrade, where the championship is held.
This item is part of our running news digest
It reportedly took her three days to get to Belgrade, where the championship is held.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.