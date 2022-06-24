Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins gold at World Indoor Championships.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 19, 2022
It reportedly took her three days to get to Belgrade, where the championship is held.

