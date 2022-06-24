Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
May 16, 2022 1:30 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The press center of Ukraine's Air Force said anti-aircraft missiles shot down two cruise missiles, three Orlan-10 UAVs, and one Ka-52 helicopter. Ukraine's air defense also shot down an Mi-28 helicopter and four Orlan-10 UAVs, the press center reported. The Air Force says the operations prevented a river crossing of Russian forces across the Inhulets River located in central-eastern Ukraine.

