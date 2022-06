This item is part of our running news digest

According to Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, civilians will be evacuated from Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast; Berdyansk, Tokmak, Energodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna, Hirske, and Rubizhne in Luhansk Oblast.