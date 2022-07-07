Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, July 7, 2022

externalUkraine decries Turkey for releasing ship with stolen Ukrainian grain.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 7, 2022 2:13 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The Turkish authorities have released the Russian cargo ship Zhibek Zholy, which they had initially detained upon request from the Ukrainiain authorities. The ship arrived in Turkey carrying a load of grain stolen from the occupied Ukrainian territories, according to a statement by the Ukrainian foreign ministry. The ministry said that "due to this situation," it "invited the Turkish ambassador in Ukraine to visit the ministry."

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok