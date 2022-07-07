Ukraine decries Turkey for releasing ship with stolen Ukrainian grain.
July 7, 2022
The Turkish authorities have released the Russian cargo ship Zhibek Zholy, which they had initially detained upon request from the Ukrainiain authorities. The ship arrived in Turkey carrying a load of grain stolen from the occupied Ukrainian territories, according to a statement by the Ukrainian foreign ministry. The ministry said that "due to this situation," it "invited the Turkish ambassador in Ukraine to visit the ministry."