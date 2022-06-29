Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
June 29, 2022 2:36 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.K. government press release describes Potanin as "Russia’s second richest man and owner of major conglomerate Interros," which now includes Rosbank after French bank Societe General sold its stake to Interros Capital in April. The U.K. has already sanctioned more than 1,000 people and over 120 businesses since Russia launched its full-scale war against Ukraine. 

