UK sanctions Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin
June 29, 2022 2:36 pm
The U.K. government press release describes Potanin as "Russia’s second richest man and owner of major conglomerate Interros," which now includes Rosbank after French bank Societe General sold its stake to Interros Capital in April. The U.K. has already sanctioned more than 1,000 people and over 120 businesses since Russia launched its full-scale war against Ukraine.