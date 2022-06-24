Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
May 3, 2022 1:54 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Johnson will become the first world leader to address Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada since Russia's full-scale invasion began on Feb. 24. In his virtual address, Johnson plans to say that "Ukrainians taught the world that the brute force of an aggressor counts for nothing against the moral force of a people determined to be free,” according to an excerpt shared by his office.

