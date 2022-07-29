According to the U.K. Defense Ministry, Ukrainian forces have likely established a bridgehead south of the Inhulets River, “which forms the northern boundary of Russian-occupied Kherson (Oblast)." Ukrainian troops have also used long-range artillery to damage at least three bridges across the Dnipro River that Russia relies upon to supply the areas under its control, including the Antonivsky Bridge near Kherson, the ministry said. Kherson is now “virtually cut off from the other occupied territories", and "its loss would severely undermine Russia’s attempts to paint the occupation as a success," according to the ministry.