Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalUK intelligence: Russia's main focus on offensive in eastern Ukraine, artillery and airstrikes continue.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 7, 2022 4:18 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to the UK Ministry of Defense April 7 intelligence update, Russia’s strikes in Donbas are likely intended to “degrade the ability of the Ukrainian military to resupply and increase pressure on the Ukrainian government.” Russian forces are likely to continue “facing morale issues and shortages of supplies and personnel.”

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok