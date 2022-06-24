UK intelligence: Russia's main focus on offensive in eastern Ukraine, artillery and airstrikes continue.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 7, 2022 4:18 pm
According to the UK Ministry of Defense April 7 intelligence update, Russia’s strikes in Donbas are likely intended to “degrade the ability of the Ukrainian military to resupply and increase pressure on the Ukrainian government.” Russian forces are likely to continue “facing morale issues and shortages of supplies and personnel.”