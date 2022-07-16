UK Defense Ministry: Ukraine successful in repulsing Russian attacks since Lysychansk was ceded
July 16, 2022 10:07 am
The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its recent intelligence update that Russia made "premature and false claims" that it entered the town of Siversk earlier this week. Russian offensive remains reduced in scope and scale, with fighting focused on Siversk and Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, the ministry added.