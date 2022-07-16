Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUK Defense Ministry: Ukraine successful in repulsing Russian attacks since Lysychansk was ceded

This item is part of our running news digest

July 16, 2022 10:07 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its recent intelligence update that Russia made "premature and false claims" that it entered the town of Siversk earlier this week. Russian offensive remains reduced in scope and scale, with fighting focused on Siversk and Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, the ministry added. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
