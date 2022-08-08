Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUK Defense Ministry: Russia likely deploys anti-personnel mines threatening local civilians.

August 8, 2022 11:36 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.K. Defense Ministry said on Aug. 7 in its intelligence update that the PFM-1 and PFM-1S mines that Russia is using to contain freedom of movement along its defensive lines in Donbas may cause significant casualties among both the military and the local civilian population. This type of mine was used with devastating effect during the Soviet-Afghan War, where they injured large numbers of children who mistook them for toys.

