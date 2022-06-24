Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUK Defense Ministry: Russia continues to make 'steady local gains,' takes control of most of Sievierodonetsk.

June 2, 2022 10:02 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.K. defense ministry said in its daily briefing that Ukraine likely still has control over the main road into the Sievierodonetsk pocket but Russia continues to advance despite heavy losses, enabling a heavy concentration of artillery. It is likely that Russia will need a short tactical pause before attempting to cross the Siversky Donets River, a natural barrier that is vital for the Russians to cross as they secure Luhansk Oblast.

