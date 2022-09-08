Stoltenberg calls for increased support for Ukraine
September 8, 2022 6:33 pm
NATO needs to step up and sustain support for Ukraine for as long as it takes, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter on the sidelines of a meeting with defense ministers from around 40 countries in Ramstein, Germany on Sept. 8.
