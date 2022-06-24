Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalScholz: Germany is in confidential talks on security guarantees to Ukraine.

April 6, 2022 5:30 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the Bundestag that Germany is in confidential discussions with Ukraine about possible security guarantees it could offer to ensure safety after Russia's invasion. After the peace talks in Istanbul on March 29, Ukrainian delegation said that Ukraine seeks NATO-style security guarantees from the West. Earlier, Italy expressed its readiness to guarantee Ukraine's neutrality.

