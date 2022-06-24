Scholz: Germany is in confidential talks on security guarantees to Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 6, 2022 5:30 pm
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the Bundestag that Germany is in confidential discussions with Ukraine about possible security guarantees it could offer to ensure safety after Russia's invasion. After the peace talks in Istanbul on March 29, Ukrainian delegation said that Ukraine seeks NATO-style security guarantees from the West. Earlier, Italy expressed its readiness to guarantee Ukraine's neutrality.