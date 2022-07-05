SBU: Aid to current lawmaker uncovered as FSB agent
July 5, 2022 10:56 am
According to the Security Services of Ukraine (SBU), the unnamed man was paid anywhere between $1,500 to $4,000 dollars to collect information about Ukraine’s international cooperation, domestic politics, border policies with the Russian Federation, and the war in Donbas. He was recruited by the FSB during a trip to Moscow. He is now under suspicion for treason, the maximum punishment for which is life imprisonment.