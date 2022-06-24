Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussian missile hits Kharkiv.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 20, 2022 10:42 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The attack took place in the city's Kyivskyi District and caused a fire, the State Emergency Service confirmed. No casualties reported.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

