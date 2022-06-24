Russian invaders abandon armored vehicles, flee from Okhtyrka, Sumy Oblast.
This item is part of our running news digest
February 25, 2022 1:24 am
Lili is a contributing editor at the Kyiv Independent. She joined the Kyiv Post in 2021 first as a staff writer covering business news and then as business editor. Lili is originally from Washington, D.C., but currently resides in New York where she is completing a master’s degree in Russian, Eastern European, and Eurasian affairs with a focus on Ukrainian studies at Columbia University. She is also currently interning with the Human Rights Watch European and Central Asia division. From 2017-2020 Lili served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine, after which she interned with the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center.
