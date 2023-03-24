Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Friday, March 24, 2023

Russian forces strike Kryvyi Rih with drones

March 24, 2023 5:47 am
Oleksandr Vilkul, who heads Kryvyi Rih military administration, reported early on March 24 that Russian forces used Shahed-type drones to attack the city. 

Vilkul did not specify the location but said there was a hit in the city. 

He did not provide any further information. 

The air raid alert was on in the city from 2:50 a.m. till 5:07 a.m. local time. 

The metallurgical city of Kryvyi Rih, home to 634,780 residents, is located 140 kilometers southwest of Dnipro. 


