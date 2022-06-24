Russia shells Kharkiv overnight, killing one, injuring another.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 2, 2022 11:30 am
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Synehubov said the Russians shelled two city districts during the night.
This item is part of our running news digest
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Synehubov said the Russians shelled two city districts during the night.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.