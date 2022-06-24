Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussia shells Kharkiv overnight, killing one, injuring another.

June 2, 2022 11:30 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Synehubov said the Russians shelled two city districts during the night.

