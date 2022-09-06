Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRFE/RL: Hungary threatens to block EU sanctions renewal if 3 Russian oligarchs not exempted.

September 7, 2022 12:29 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty citing Hungarian diplomatic sources, Hungary will request the removal of Russian oligarchs Alisher Usmanov, Piotr Aven, and Viktor Rashnikov from the EU sanctions list as a condition for renewing personal sanctions against Russia. The restrictive measures, which target 1,217 individuals and 108 entities, were imposed after Russia launched its all-out invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. 

