Reuters: Two more Nord Stream pipelines damaged, gas leaks into Baltic Sea

Two offshore lines of the Russian-owned Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline have sustained "unprecedented" damage and started leaking into the Baltic Sea, Reuters reported on Sept. 27.

These two leaks on the Nord Stream 1 sprung after a leak on the North Stream 2 pipeline was discovered on Sept. 26.

The Kremlin said that it did not rule out sabotage as a reason behind damage. "(At the moment) we can't rule out any version of why it happened," said Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president's press secretary.

The pipelines were built to carry gas from Russia to Germany, and they have been the focus of an energy war between Russia and its traditional European clients over the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported.