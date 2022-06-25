Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalReuters: Russian military cargo plane crashes near Ryazan, killing 3.

June 24, 2022 6:55 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
An Ilyushin Il-76 military cargo plane crashed in early hours of June 24 and caught fire while landing near Russia's western city of Ryazan, killing three of the nine people on board, Reuters reported citing Russian Interfax news agency. It also quoted Russia's Defense Ministry as saying the plane had suffered an engine malfunction while on a training flight.

