Canada will deliver turbine needed for maintenance of Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany.
July 8, 2022 8:39 pm
Despite Ukraine opposing Canada's handing over the turbine to Russia's state-owned gas monopoly Gazprom, a move Kyiv fears would flout sanctions on Moscow, Canada informed the German government that the turbine will be delivered, Reuters reported, citing anonymous sources. The Kremlin said on July 8 that it would increase gas supplies to Europe once the turbine is restored.