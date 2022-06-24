Putin's spokesman dismisses offer to exchange Medvedchuk for Ukrainian POWs.
April 13, 2022 5:49 pm
The Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that captured lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk is not a citizen of Russia, and the Kremlin does not know whether he wants Russia to interfere in his situation. The pro-Kremlin lawmaker suspected of treason fled from house arrest in February and was captured by Ukraine on April 12. Kyiv has proposed exchanging him for Ukrainian prisoners of war.