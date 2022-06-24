Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalPutin's spokesman dismisses offer to exchange Medvedchuk for Ukrainian POWs.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 13, 2022 5:49 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that captured lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk is not a citizen of Russia, and the Kremlin does not know whether he wants Russia to interfere in his situation. The pro-Kremlin lawmaker suspected of treason fled from house arrest in February and was captured by Ukraine on April 12. Kyiv has proposed exchanging him for Ukrainian prisoners of war.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

