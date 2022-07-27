Putin names 'conditions' to resume grain exports from Ukraine.
July 20, 2022 3:01 pm
Russia is ready to allow the export of Ukrainian grain if all sanctions related to the export of Russian grain are removed, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said in Tehran, as quoted by Le Monde. Despite the fact that the countries that imposed sanctions against Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine have repeatedly emphasized that sanctions don't apply to food supplies from Russia, the Kremlin claims that the sanctions affect shipping insurance, payments, and access to European ports.