April 10, 2022 5:17 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko will discuss the war in Ukraine at Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East on the occasion of Cosmonautics Day, celebrated in Russia. Russian state-controlled media reported that there will be a press conference after the meeting. Belarus also seeks to be one of the guarantors of Ukraine's security and the idea is supported by the Kremlin.

