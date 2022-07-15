Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Politico: Latest round of EU sanctions exclude Russian jewelry

July 16, 2022 1:37 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The European Commission is set to ban the import of Russian gold, but at the moment it has left jewelry - like gold chains or gold rings - out of the sanctions list. The draft annex to the document, Politico reports, shows that the bloc would only ban gold in powder, unwrought or semi-manufactured forms, as well as gold coins and waste or scrap gold. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
