Politico: Latest round of EU sanctions exclude Russian jewelry
This item is part of our running news digest
July 16, 2022 1:37 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The European Commission is set to ban the import of Russian gold, but at the moment it has left jewelry - like gold chains or gold rings - out of the sanctions list. The draft annex to the document, Politico reports, shows that the bloc would only ban gold in powder, unwrought or semi-manufactured forms, as well as gold coins and waste or scrap gold.