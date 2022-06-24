Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalOver 40 countries of Ukraine Contact Group to meet again on May 23.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 21, 2022 1:03 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The group led by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will discuss further defense support for Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said at a May 20 briefing. The group, composed of nations dedicated to aiding Ukraine, first convened at Germany's Ramstein Air Base last month. The meeting will take place online. Before the meeting, Austin will speak with Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok