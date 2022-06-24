Over 40 countries of Ukraine Contact Group to meet again on May 23.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 21, 2022 1:03 am
The group led by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will discuss further defense support for Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said at a May 20 briefing. The group, composed of nations dedicated to aiding Ukraine, first convened at Germany's Ramstein Air Base last month. The meeting will take place online. Before the meeting, Austin will speak with Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.