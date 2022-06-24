Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalOfficial: Russian soldiers build fortification near Kryvyi Rih.

June 1, 2022 6:48 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city’s military administration, said the Ukrainian military is conducting successful combat operations south of the city, and the Russian forces are being forced to strengthen their defenses. "(Russian soldiers) are forced to strengthen their defensive positions, they even tear down slabs from roads to build fortifications," Vilkul said, adding that they are also mining the coast of the Inhulets River.

