externalMedia: Russian troops sent 58 tons worth of stuff from regions bordering Ukraine, allege looting.

May 26, 2022 3:48 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the Russian media outlet Mediazona, Russian troops have been sending parcels via local delivery service from 13 towns bordering Ukraine. Mediazona wrote that there is “not only an abnormal increase in shipments, which coincided with the outbreak of the war, but also an unusual connections between cities, confirming the version of wholesale looting.”

