Media: Russian troops sent 58 tons worth of stuff from regions bordering Ukraine, allege looting.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 26, 2022 3:48 pm
According to the Russian media outlet Mediazona, Russian troops have been sending parcels via local delivery service from 13 towns bordering Ukraine. Mediazona wrote that there is “not only an abnormal increase in shipments, which coincided with the outbreak of the war, but also an unusual connections between cities, confirming the version of wholesale looting.”