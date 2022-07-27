Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reportedly said that during a meeting recently in Tehran with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin approached him and asked for a deal with the Turkish defense firm, CNN Turkey reports. Baykar is known for making the Bayraktar combat drones effectively used in Ukraine against the Russian military. However, Baykar’s CEO Haluk Bayraktar previously said that his company wouldn't sell the drones to Russia. “Turkey supports Ukraine with combat drones. We would never do that,” he said.