Media: Men can’t leave Russian-occupied Crimea without military permission.
September 23, 2022 11:48 pm
Men must obtain permits from local military enlistment offices before leaving the peninsula, Crimea-based news agency Kryminform reported, citing the Russian occupation government of Ukraine's Crimea. Permits can be issued to men who have reasons to leave Crimea, such as business trips, education, or medical treatment.
