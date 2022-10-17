Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Men can't leave Russian-occupied Crimea without military permission.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 23, 2022
Men must obtain permits from local military enlistment offices before leaving the peninsula, Crimea-based news agency Kryminform reported, citing the Russian occupation government of Ukraine's Crimea. Permits can be issued to men who have reasons to leave Crimea, such as business trips, education, or medical treatment. 

