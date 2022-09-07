Mayor: Some areas in Enerhodar on the brink of humanitarian catastrophe
September 7, 2022 11:51 am
Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of Russian-occupied Enerhodar city, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, said on Sept. 7 that up to two neighborhoods in the city are left without electricity due to Russian shelling. The same neighborhoods have been left without gas for several months.
