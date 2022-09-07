Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalMayor: Some areas in Enerhodar on the brink of humanitarian catastrophe

This item is part of our running news digest

September 7, 2022 11:51 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of Russian-occupied Enerhodar city, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, said on Sept. 7 that up to two neighborhoods in the city are left without electricity due to Russian shelling. The same neighborhoods have been left without gas for several months.

