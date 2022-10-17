Mayor: 5 injured in Russia's missile attack on Mykolaiv

Russian forces launched a missile attack on Mykolaiv on Oct. 1, wounding five people, including a 3-month-old baby, according to Oleksandr Sienkevych, the city mayor.

Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim said Russia had attacked the city with S-300-type missiles. One of them hit a five-story apartment building in central Mykolaiv; its two last floors were destroyed.