Mayor: 5 injured in Russia's missile attack on Mykolaiv
October 1, 2022 10:58 am
Russian forces launched a missile attack on Mykolaiv on Oct. 1, wounding five people, including a 3-month-old baby, according to Oleksandr Sienkevych, the city mayor.
Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim said Russia had attacked the city with S-300-type missiles. One of them hit a five-story apartment building in central Mykolaiv; its two last floors were destroyed.
