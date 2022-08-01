MARS II artillery rocket systems arrive in Ukraine.
August 1, 2022
President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov confirmed on Aug. 1 that the promised rocket systems are already in Ukraine. German Defense Minister said in late June that Ukrainian military will receive the MARS II MLRS after the training. Germany and UK have promised to hand over three systems each, and the United States – four.