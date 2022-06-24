Marchenko: Ukraine not considering external debt restructuring.
This item is part of our running news digest
March 28, 2022 11:51 am
Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said that Ukraine is still keeping up with its debt repayments.
This item is part of our running news digest
Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said that Ukraine is still keeping up with its debt repayments.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.