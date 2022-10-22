Lviv supermarkets, shopping malls evacuated over bomb threats.
October 22, 2022 7:03 pm
Lviv Oblast police received anonymous calls around noon on Oct. 22 about explosive devices allegedly placed in shopping malls and supermarkets in Lviv, local media reported. Employees and visitors have been evacuated, and the police are working on the spots with the help of demining teams and bomb-sniffing dogs.
