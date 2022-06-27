Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalKuleba: Arbitral Tribunal rules in favor of Ukraine in case on warships and crew illegally detained by Russia in 2018

June 27, 2022 11:39 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the Tribunal rejected Russia's major claims and supported Ukraine's position in the court, as the case concerning the detention of three Ukrainian naval vessels and 24 servicemen continues. He reiterated that "we will hold Russia to account for its current and past crimes."

