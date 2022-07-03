Japanese PM: G7 seeks to halve value of Russian oil.
July 3, 2022 11:08 pm
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that G7 leaders discussed ways to set a maximum price limit for Russian oil at a level twice lower than its current value during a summit in late June. The official added that the leaders plan to install a mechanism that will not allow Russia to sell it at a higher price than the limit set by G7.