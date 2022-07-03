Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

July 3, 2022 11:08 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that G7 leaders discussed ways to set a maximum price limit for Russian oil at a level twice lower than its current value during a summit in late June. The official added that the leaders plan to install a mechanism that will not allow Russia to sell it at a higher price than the limit set by G7.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
