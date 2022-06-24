Italian PM: Big EU countries except Italy against Ukraine candidate status.
May 31, 2022 9:56 pm
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on May 31 all big European Union countries, apart from Italy, are against giving Ukraine a candidate status. "However, Ukraine's rapid move towards the EU cannot be ruled out. And it seems to me that the European Commission also agrees with this view," he said. A decision on Ukraine's EU candidate status is expected to be raised during the European Council meeting in late June.