Italian FM doubts Rome can send arms to Ukraine amid coalition crisis

July 16, 2022 12:29 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Luigi Di Maio told Politico the opponents of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi are doing the work of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

He urged parties not to bring down the government during the next week’s confidence vote in the parliament, adding that it could leave Italy without the authority to continue to arm Ukraine.

“The Russians are right now celebrating having made another western government fall,” Di Maio said. “Now I doubt we can send arms (to Ukraine). It is one of the many serious problems."

