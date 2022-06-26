Intelligence chief: Russia conducting covert mobilization campaign
June 26, 2022 12:45 pm
Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of the Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate, told Reuters that Russia is conducting a covert mobilization to replenish its ranks in the east of Ukraine, which is why there is no point in waiting until Russia exhausts its resources. He added that Ukraine could only achieve a victory against Russia through military force.