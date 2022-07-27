Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalInfrastructure Ministry: Ukrainian grain export to begin on July 27.

July 25, 2022 4:55 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Exports will start from the port of Chornomorsk, followed by the ports of Odesa and Pivdennyi, according to Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov. Russia and Ukraine signed United Nations-backed agreements to resume exports of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea on July 22. The agreements were put at risk by Russia's missile strike on Odesa port on July 23. 

