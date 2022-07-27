Infrastructure Ministry: Ukrainian grain export to begin on July 27.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 25, 2022 4:55 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Exports will start from the port of Chornomorsk, followed by the ports of Odesa and Pivdennyi, according to Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov. Russia and Ukraine signed United Nations-backed agreements to resume exports of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea on July 22. The agreements were put at risk by Russia's missile strike on Odesa port on July 23.