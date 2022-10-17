Head of Russian Orthodox Church says sacrificing life in war against Ukraine ‘washes away sins.’
September 26, 2022 12:46 am
Patriarch Kirill, the head of Russia’s Orthodox Church, said during a sermon that when a soldier, driven by a sense of duty, dies on the battlefield, his death is “equal to the sacrifice.”
