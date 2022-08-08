Governor: Russians try to advance near Verkhniokamyanske again, forced to retreat.
August 8, 2022 9:51 am
According to Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai, besides the area of Verkhniokamyanske, a village in Donetsk Oblast near the western border of Luhansk Oblast, the Russian military tried to advance in four other directions, but all the attempts were unsuccessful – they were forced to retreat with significant losses.