Governor: Russian forces have kidnapped 309 people in Kherson Oblast since Feb. 24
September 1, 2022 3:29 pm
According to Yaroslav Yanushevych, 185 of them still remain in Russian captivity. Most of the southern Kherson Oblast was occupied in the early days of Russia's all-out war. Ukraine has been liberating settlements in the oblast since the beginning of its large-scale counteroffensive in the south on Aug. 29.