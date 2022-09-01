Thursday, September 1, 2022

externalGovernor: Russian forces have kidnapped 309 people in Kherson Oblast since Feb. 24

September 1, 2022 3:29 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Yaroslav Yanushevych, 185 of them still remain in Russian captivity. Most of the southern Kherson Oblast was occupied in the early days of Russia's all-out war. Ukraine has been liberating settlements in the oblast since the beginning of its large-scale counteroffensive in the south on Aug. 29.

