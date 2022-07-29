Governor: Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with mutliple rocket launchers.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 28, 2022 12:44 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said that Russian troops had attacked the Shyroke village community in the region's Kryvy Rih District, killing one person and injuring two more. According to Reznichenko, Russian forces had also hit an agricultural enterprise in the village of Shestirnia.