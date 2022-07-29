Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGovernor: Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with mutliple rocket launchers.

July 28, 2022 12:44 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said that Russian troops had attacked the Shyroke village community in the region's Kryvy Rih District, killing one person and injuring two more. According to Reznichenko, Russian forces had also hit an agricultural enterprise in the village of Shestirnia.

