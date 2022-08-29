Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, August 29, 2022

externalGovernor: Number of injured in Russian strike on Mykolaiv rises to 24

This item is part of our running news digest

August 29, 2022 7:44 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The updated figures were reported by Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim, who earlier said that Russia had hit the city with 12 missiles on Aug. 29, killing at least two people. The strikes on Mykolaiv come as Ukraine begins its counteroffensive on neighboring Kherson.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok