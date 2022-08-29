Governor: Number of injured in Russian strike on Mykolaiv rises to 24
August 29, 2022 7:44 pm
The updated figures were reported by Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim, who earlier said that Russia had hit the city with 12 missiles on Aug. 29, killing at least two people. The strikes on Mykolaiv come as Ukraine begins its counteroffensive on neighboring Kherson.
