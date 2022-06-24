Governor: Fighting continues around Sievierodonetsk.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 28, 2022 5:31 am
Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai reports that the city is not cut off and there are still Ukrainian troops fighting in the outskirts. "We will have enough forces and means to defend ourselves," he said, adding that Russia will not be able to take the city in the next few days as analysts predicted. However, there is a possibility that "in order not to be surrounded, (the Ukrainian forces) will have to retreat."