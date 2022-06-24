Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalGovernor: Fighting continues around Sievierodonetsk.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 28, 2022 5:31 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai reports that the city is not cut off and there are still Ukrainian troops fighting in the outskirts. "We will have enough forces and means to defend ourselves," he said, adding that Russia will not be able to take the city in the next few days as analysts predicted. However, there is a possibility that "in order not to be surrounded, (the Ukrainian forces) will have to retreat."

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok