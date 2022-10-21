Governor: 6 people already injured after Russia's strike in Kharkiv
October 21, 2022 9:38 am
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said six people got wounded after Russia hit an industrial enterprise in Kharkiv on the morning of Oct. 21. Emergency works are ongoing; the information about damage and casualties is being clarified, said Syniehubov.
At about 8 a.m. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that numerous explosions were heard in the city.
