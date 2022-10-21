Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Governor: 6 people already injured after Russia's strike in Kharkiv

October 21, 2022 9:38 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said six people got wounded after Russia hit an industrial enterprise in Kharkiv on the morning of Oct. 21. Emergency works are ongoing; the information about damage and casualties is being clarified, said Syniehubov.

At about 8 a.m. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that numerous explosions were heard in the city. 

