General Staff: Ukrainians in occupied territories help Armed Forces track Russian troops movement
September 8, 2022 5:48 pm
According to Oleksii Hromov, a top officer at the General Staff, the Armed Forces receive data from civilians living in the Russian-occupied territories which helps Ukraine to strike more efficiently.
Independent journalism
