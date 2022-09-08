Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 8, 2022 5:48 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Oleksii Hromov, a top officer at the General Staff, the Armed Forces receive data from civilians living in the Russian-occupied territories which helps Ukraine to strike more efficiently. 

